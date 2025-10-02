Left Menu

Historic Shift: AOL Poised for New Era with Bending Spoons Acquisition

Yahoo is in advanced talks to sell AOL to Bending Spoons for $1.4 billion. The sale would mark a new chapter for AOL, a key player of the early internet era. Bending Spoons, a prominent European tech firm, aims to rejuvenate AOL's offerings and expand its already vast user base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 02:30 IST
Historic Shift: AOL Poised for New Era with Bending Spoons Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yahoo is reportedly in advanced discussions to sell AOL to Italian tech company Bending Spoons, in a deal valued at approximately $1.4 billion. Sources familiar with the negotiations, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed this potential sale which would see a new era for AOL under Bending Spoons' ownership.

The Milan-based company, recognized for revamping struggling tech enterprises, is poised to acquire the legacy brand. Despite no final agreement being reached yet, this move signals significant impacts on the market. Yahoo, majority-owned by Apollo Global Management after a major 2021 transaction, remains tight-lipped while Bending Spoons and Apollo have similarly declined to comment.

AOL, once at the heart of the largest merger in its time with Time Warner, still holds a robust user base, now seeing 20% growth in younger demographics. Bending Spoons, known for its strategic acquisitions, continues to expand, with its CEO signaling potential moves towards a future IPO in the U.S.

TRENDING

1
Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

 Global
3
G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

 Global
4
Presidential Power Talks: Trump and Lula's Anticipated Meeting

Presidential Power Talks: Trump and Lula's Anticipated Meeting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025