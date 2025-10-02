Historic Shift: AOL Poised for New Era with Bending Spoons Acquisition

Yahoo is reportedly in advanced discussions to sell AOL to Italian tech company Bending Spoons, in a deal valued at approximately $1.4 billion. Sources familiar with the negotiations, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed this potential sale which would see a new era for AOL under Bending Spoons' ownership.

The Milan-based company, recognized for revamping struggling tech enterprises, is poised to acquire the legacy brand. Despite no final agreement being reached yet, this move signals significant impacts on the market. Yahoo, majority-owned by Apollo Global Management after a major 2021 transaction, remains tight-lipped while Bending Spoons and Apollo have similarly declined to comment.

AOL, once at the heart of the largest merger in its time with Time Warner, still holds a robust user base, now seeing 20% growth in younger demographics. Bending Spoons, known for its strategic acquisitions, continues to expand, with its CEO signaling potential moves towards a future IPO in the U.S.