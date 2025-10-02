Historic Shift: AOL Poised for New Era with Bending Spoons Acquisition
Yahoo is in advanced talks to sell AOL to Bending Spoons for $1.4 billion. The sale would mark a new chapter for AOL, a key player of the early internet era. Bending Spoons, a prominent European tech firm, aims to rejuvenate AOL's offerings and expand its already vast user base.
Yahoo is reportedly in advanced discussions to sell AOL to Italian tech company Bending Spoons, in a deal valued at approximately $1.4 billion. Sources familiar with the negotiations, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed this potential sale which would see a new era for AOL under Bending Spoons' ownership.
The Milan-based company, recognized for revamping struggling tech enterprises, is poised to acquire the legacy brand. Despite no final agreement being reached yet, this move signals significant impacts on the market. Yahoo, majority-owned by Apollo Global Management after a major 2021 transaction, remains tight-lipped while Bending Spoons and Apollo have similarly declined to comment.
AOL, once at the heart of the largest merger in its time with Time Warner, still holds a robust user base, now seeing 20% growth in younger demographics. Bending Spoons, known for its strategic acquisitions, continues to expand, with its CEO signaling potential moves towards a future IPO in the U.S.
ALSO READ
Trailblazing Technology: Himachal Pradesh's Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication for Ration Delivery
India-EFTA Trade Pact to Bring $250 Billion Wave of Investments
Youth Protest Erupts in Morocco Over Social Services Amidst World Cup Investments
Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relations
Rajnath Singh Urges Troops to Embrace Technology Amidst Complex Challenges