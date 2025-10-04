Left Menu

Indian firm Nav Wireless claims to deploy America's first LiFi internet in New York

This is a clear signal that made-in-India innovations can redefine the worlds digital future by offering faster, safer, and interference-free connectivity, Nav Wireless Technologies CTO and Co-Founder Hardik Soni said in the statement.Unlike Wi-Fi which relies on radio frequencies, LiFi uses the visible light to transmit data.Nav Wireless claims to be one of the very few global companies with patented LiFi technology.Through its US partner, JESCO Venture Labs, Nav Wireless will scale LiFi across America, bringing made-in-India technology to government agencies, defense establishments, hospitals, universities, airports, and financial institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 17:55 IST
Indian firm Nav Wireless claims to deploy America's first LiFi internet in New York
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat-based Nav Wireless Technologies claimed to have deployed America's first-ever commercial LiFi internet system in New York City.

The technology has been installed at the Silicon Harlem office in New York in collaboration with JESCO Venture Labs, Nav Wireless said in a statement.

''Launching LiFi in New York is not just a milestone for Nav Wireless, it is a proud moment for India. This is a clear signal that made-in-India innovations can redefine the world's digital future by offering faster, safer, and interference-free connectivity,'' Nav Wireless Technologies CTO and Co-Founder Hardik Soni said in the statement.

Unlike Wi-Fi which relies on radio frequencies, LiFi uses the visible light to transmit data.

Nav Wireless claims to be one of the very few global companies with patented LiFi technology.

''Through its US partner, JESCO Venture Labs, Nav Wireless will scale LiFi across America, bringing made-in-India technology to government agencies, defense establishments, hospitals, universities, airports, and financial institutions. The initiative also lays the groundwork for a 6G-ready optical wireless future,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
2
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
3
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India
4
Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025