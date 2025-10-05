Left Menu

Arattai's Meteoric Rise: Homegrown Messaging App Surpasses 7.5 Million Downloads

Arattai, a Zoho-backed messaging app, has quickly reached 7.5 million downloads. The app has gained traction due to government endorsements and a national push for local technology solutions. Analysts reflect on the importance of self-reliance in India's digital infrastructure as global competitors watch closely.

Arattai, a homegrown messaging platform backed by Zoho, has reached a significant milestone of 7.5 million downloads. The app's rapid growth reflects India's commitment to boosting local technology solutions.

Leading figures in India, including ministers and industrialists, have endorsed Arattai, enhancing its visibility among users. This aligns with the country's push for 'Swadeshi' technology and self-reliance amid an increasingly digital landscape.

Experts highlight the importance of developing indigenous digital infrastructure, emphasizing cyber security and AI. The adoption of Arattai signals a crucial shift towards local innovation as it faces competition from global players.

