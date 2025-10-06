Left Menu

Global Tech Shifts and Financial Moves: A New Frontier

The Financial Times highlights fintech giant Monzo's renewed interest in a U.S. banking licence, Shell's concerns about Trump's restrictions on wind projects, the UK's move to enhance property sale transparency, and the EU's push for a competitive AI strategy against U.S. and China.

In a significant financial maneuver, UK-based fintech company Monzo is contemplating a fresh application for a U.S. banking licence. This comes four years after their initial attempt met with regulatory challenges, marking a renewed ambition to penetrate the American market.

In the energy sector, Colette Hirstius of Shell U.S. criticizes the Trump administration's halt on approved offshore wind projects. She labels this decision as detrimental to investment and advocates for more stable regulations in the industry.

The UK government is planning reforms to accelerate real estate transactions by offering upfront property information and binding sales options. Concurrently, the European Union is gearing up to launch an AI strategy, aiming to build competitive platforms and lessen technological dependency on the U.S. and China.

