AWS Strengthens Ties with Indian Startups through New Leadership
Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced Sriram Santhanam as the head of startup business for India. This appointment demonstrates AWS's intention to enhance its engagement with India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, focusing on innovation, cloud adoption, and collaboration to foster growth and global competitiveness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has appointed Sriram Santhanam as its new head of startup business in India, underscoring its commitment to bolstering the rapidly expanding Indian startup ecosystem.
AWS aims to amplify startup innovation, drive cloud adoption, and strengthen partnerships with founders and venture-backed companies under Santhanam's leadership.
With expertise in cloud transformation and SaaS, Santhanam will play a pivotal role in supporting startups through the lifecycle from platform security to scaling strategies, aligning with AWS's vision as a strategic partner for startups.
- READ MORE ON:
- AWS
- Amazon Web Services
- Sriram Santhanam
- startup
- India
- cloud computing
- innovation
- AI
- SaaS
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army Enhances Warfare Capabilities with AI Integration
You are PM of India, not of BJP; your responsibility lies is nation-building not narrative-building: Mamata hits out at Modi.
Indian Army Embraces AI for Enhanced National Security
India Advocates for Prompt and Fair Elections in Bangladesh
India Launches Multi-Level Wildlife Conservation Projects