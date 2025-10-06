AWS Strengthens Ties with Indian Startups through New Leadership

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has appointed Sriram Santhanam as its new head of startup business in India, underscoring its commitment to bolstering the rapidly expanding Indian startup ecosystem.

AWS aims to amplify startup innovation, drive cloud adoption, and strengthen partnerships with founders and venture-backed companies under Santhanam's leadership.

With expertise in cloud transformation and SaaS, Santhanam will play a pivotal role in supporting startups through the lifecycle from platform security to scaling strategies, aligning with AWS's vision as a strategic partner for startups.