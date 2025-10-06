Left Menu

Indian Army Embraces AI for Enhanced National Security

The Indian Army has launched initiatives to integrate artificial intelligence into its operations for improved speed, precision, and national security. With projects like a unified AI platform, Electronic Intelligence Collation and Analysis System, and Predictive Threat Modelling, the Army is moving towards a technology-driven approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:43 IST
The Indian Army has launched a series of transformative initiatives to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its military operations, aiming for enhanced speed and precision in tackling national security challenges. According to Lt Gen Rajiv Kumar Sahni, the indigenous unified AI platform will integrate operational, intelligence, logistics, and training applications within a secure framework.

During Operation Sindoor, AI applications were prominently deployed, highlighting the structured yet cautious approach the Army has adopted. Priority areas include risk reduction, improved decision-making, and increased resilience. Lt Gen Sahni emphasized the need for robust testing and ethical governance to ensure reliability in AI-driven operations.

Innovative projects such as the Electronic Intelligence Collation and Analysis System (ECAS) and the Trinetra application demonstrate the Army's commitment to achieving strategic dominance and superior decision-making. These technologies provide common operational views, enabling timely mobilisation and optimal execution. The initiatives mark the Army's transition towards a technology-driven, future-ready force.

