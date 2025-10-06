Indian Army Embraces AI for Enhanced National Security

The Indian Army has launched a series of transformative initiatives to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its military operations, aiming for enhanced speed and precision in tackling national security challenges. According to Lt Gen Rajiv Kumar Sahni, the indigenous unified AI platform will integrate operational, intelligence, logistics, and training applications within a secure framework.

During Operation Sindoor, AI applications were prominently deployed, highlighting the structured yet cautious approach the Army has adopted. Priority areas include risk reduction, improved decision-making, and increased resilience. Lt Gen Sahni emphasized the need for robust testing and ethical governance to ensure reliability in AI-driven operations.

Innovative projects such as the Electronic Intelligence Collation and Analysis System (ECAS) and the Trinetra application demonstrate the Army's commitment to achieving strategic dominance and superior decision-making. These technologies provide common operational views, enabling timely mobilisation and optimal execution. The initiatives mark the Army's transition towards a technology-driven, future-ready force.

(With inputs from agencies.)