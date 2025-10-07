Left Menu

FCC Cracks Down on Chinese Tech Imports: A Strategic Move

The FCC plans to tighten restrictions on Chinese companies deemed national security risks. This includes a vote to prohibit the import and sale of new devices with components from these companies, and restrictions on existing authorized equipment. This move targets companies like Huawei and ZTE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 02:18 IST
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission is set to vote this month on tougher restrictions against Chinese tech firms identified as national security threats. This decision marks another step in U.S. efforts to curb Beijing's technological influence.

Previously, the FCC listed companies such as Huawei Technologies and ZTE on its "Covered List," a roster preventing the authorization for import or sale of new devices from these entities. Now, FCC Chair Brendan Carr has confirmed that the upcoming vote will aim to prohibit authorization for devices using components from this list.

The new regulations will also empower the FCC to ban the sale of previously authorized equipment in certain scenarios, reflecting growing concerns over national security. This initiative underscores a broader push to safeguard U.S. telecommunications infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

