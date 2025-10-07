Nexteer Automotive Unveils Cutting-Edge Direct Drive Hand Wheel Actuator

Nexteer Automotive has introduced its latest innovation in Steer-by-Wire technology, the Direct Drive Hand Wheel Actuator (DD-HWA). This new product sets a high standard for steering feel and integrates smoothly into vehicle designs, offering automakers a versatile tool to enhance driving experiences across various vehicle types.

The DD-HWA is noted for its smooth, responsive steering that provides drivers with control and comfort. It allows for innovative interior design possibilities by enabling the steering interface to be placed almost anywhere in the vehicle. This is a noteworthy advancement as automakers transition to a more digital driving experience.

Compatible with both 12V and 48V architectures, the DD-HWA supports different types of propulsion technology, ensuring its adaptability in traditional, hybrid, and electric vehicles. With features like premium steering feel, enhanced safety through rigid-connection structures, and an in-house high-performance motor, it provides a complete package for future-forward automotive design.

(With inputs from agencies.)