Left Menu

Nexteer Automotive Unveils Cutting-Edge Direct Drive Hand Wheel Actuator

Nexteer Automotive's new Direct Drive Hand Wheel Actuator (DD-HWA) marks a significant leap in Steer-by-Wire technology. This innovation enhances steering feel, offers flexible vehicle design, supports all propulsion types, and boosts safety and efficiency across traditional, hybrid, and electrified vehicle platforms globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auburnhills | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:12 IST
Nexteer Automotive Unveils Cutting-Edge Direct Drive Hand Wheel Actuator
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nexteer Automotive has introduced its latest innovation in Steer-by-Wire technology, the Direct Drive Hand Wheel Actuator (DD-HWA). This new product sets a high standard for steering feel and integrates smoothly into vehicle designs, offering automakers a versatile tool to enhance driving experiences across various vehicle types.

The DD-HWA is noted for its smooth, responsive steering that provides drivers with control and comfort. It allows for innovative interior design possibilities by enabling the steering interface to be placed almost anywhere in the vehicle. This is a noteworthy advancement as automakers transition to a more digital driving experience.

Compatible with both 12V and 48V architectures, the DD-HWA supports different types of propulsion technology, ensuring its adaptability in traditional, hybrid, and electric vehicles. With features like premium steering feel, enhanced safety through rigid-connection structures, and an in-house high-performance motor, it provides a complete package for future-forward automotive design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Prowess

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Prowess

 India
2
Kerala High Court Grants Dulquer Salmaan Provisional Vehicle Release Request

Kerala High Court Grants Dulquer Salmaan Provisional Vehicle Release Request

 India
3
Congress Nominates Ghasiram Majhi for Nuapada By-Election

Congress Nominates Ghasiram Majhi for Nuapada By-Election

 India
4
Oman's World Cup Hurdle: Fair Play Under Scrutiny

Oman's World Cup Hurdle: Fair Play Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025