Shaurrya Teleservices: Pioneering Digital Connectivity Ratings for Real Estate

Shaurrya Teleservices, a prominent digital infrastructure services firm, is poised to transform telecom service quality mapping across several real estate projects. With the goal of covering over 10 million square feet by the end of this fiscal year, the company seeks to enhance connectivity standards in commercial complexes.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has officially recognized Shaurrya Teleservices as a 'Digital Connectivity Rating Agency,' empowering the firm to assess and improve connectivity within buildings. The initiative is expected to stimulate real estate developers to provide top-notch connectivity options.

CEO Mahesh Choudhary noted significant interest from developers in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad, eager to adopt digital ratings. Shaurrya Teleservices aims to partner with leading developer associations, including CREDAI and NAREDCO, to promote awareness and showcase successful case studies of digitally certified projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)