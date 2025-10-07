Shaurrya Teleservices: Pioneering Digital Connectivity Ratings for Real Estate
Shaurrya Teleservices is set to map telecom service quality in real estate projects, covering over 10 million square feet by the fiscal year's end. As a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency under Trai, the firm aims to enhance connectivity in commercial complexes, collaborating with key developer associations.
- Country:
- India
Shaurrya Teleservices, a prominent digital infrastructure services firm, is poised to transform telecom service quality mapping across several real estate projects. With the goal of covering over 10 million square feet by the end of this fiscal year, the company seeks to enhance connectivity standards in commercial complexes.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has officially recognized Shaurrya Teleservices as a 'Digital Connectivity Rating Agency,' empowering the firm to assess and improve connectivity within buildings. The initiative is expected to stimulate real estate developers to provide top-notch connectivity options.
CEO Mahesh Choudhary noted significant interest from developers in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad, eager to adopt digital ratings. Shaurrya Teleservices aims to partner with leading developer associations, including CREDAI and NAREDCO, to promote awareness and showcase successful case studies of digitally certified projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shutdown Strains: Airport Delays Escalate Amid Federal Worker Absences
Tragic Train Incident in Maharashtra: Passenger Pushed to Death
Nagpur Flying Club Soars Among Top Aviation Training Institutes
Revolutionizing Medical Training: AI and VR at HIMS Dehradun
Sharad Pawar Urges Train Halts to Boost Sindhudurg's Connectivity