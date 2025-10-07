Left Menu

Qilin's Rampage: Ransomware Group Targets Asahi Group

Qilin, a notorious ransomware group, has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Japan's Asahi Group Holdings. This hack disrupted beer production and led to the leak of 9,300 files. The group, known for its aggressive operations, is linked to significant global cyber incidents.

Updated: 07-10-2025 23:12 IST

Qilin, a ransomware group infamous for its attacks on global entities, claimed culpability for a recent cyberattack on Japan's Asahi Group Holdings. The hack brought production to a halt for the beer and beverage giant, marking yet another bold move from the increasingly aggressive group.

On September 29, Asahi Breweries announced the attack, admitting it had disrupted operations at its six Japanese beer plants. By October 2, production resumed, yet the damage extended beyond mere halts; Qilin exposed what it claims to be Asahi Group's internal documents, encompassing over 9,300 files or roughly 27 gigabytes of data.

With roots tracing back to 2022, Qilin operates a ransomware-as-a-service platform, enabling widespread cyber disruptions. Data from eCrime.ch highlights nearly 870 attacks attributed to them. April Lenhard of Qualys warns of Qilin's chaotic potential, emphasizing the group's disruptive capabilities and its significant threat in cyberspace.

