India Poised to Become Global Data Hub: Sunil Bharti Mittal's Satcom Vision

Amid mounting anticipation for satellite communication services in India, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, revealed Eutelsat OneWeb's readiness to initiate services once government approval is secured.

Addressing the India Mobile Congress 2025, Mittal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic vision, which extends beyond manufacturing to establish self-reliance in the sovereign data space along with advancements in artificial intelligence and data centers.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the opportunity for India to transform into a global data hub by leveraging the vast amounts of data generated worldwide, with significant attention on data storage, security, and sovereignty.

Mittal confirmed OneWeb's satcom rollout ambitions at the event, aligning with Modi's vision and prompting stakeholders in the telecom and broadcasting sectors to capitalize on an expanding satcom market.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also remarked on the expansiveness of satellite communications, anticipating its market value to triple by 2033, largely driven by India's future digitally adept workforce.

The Department of Telecom's ongoing evaluation of satellite spectrum recommendations further underscores the market's potential, with high-profile players like Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Reliance Jio-SES vying for dominance in broadband connectivity.

