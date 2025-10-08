Germany Probes Temu for Potential Pricing Influence

Germany's cartel office has launched an investigation into the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, probing whether it is exerting undue influence on merchants' pricing strategies.

According to office president Andreas Mundt, there are concerns that Temu's practices might lead to significant competitive restrictions and subsequently drive up prices on other sales channels.

The investigation focuses on Dublin-based Whaleco Technology Limited, which operates Temu in Germany, a platform that has attracted 19.3 million active users in the country and more than 100 million users across Europe each month.

