Left Menu

Germany Probes Temu for Potential Pricing Influence

Germany's cartel office is investigating Temu, a Chinese e-commerce platform, over concerns it may be influencing merchants' pricing. The inquiry targets Whaleco Technology Limited, which runs Temu in Germany. The investigation addresses potential competition restrictions and the impact on pricing across sales channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:22 IST
Germany Probes Temu for Potential Pricing Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's cartel office has launched an investigation into the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, probing whether it is exerting undue influence on merchants' pricing strategies.

According to office president Andreas Mundt, there are concerns that Temu's practices might lead to significant competitive restrictions and subsequently drive up prices on other sales channels.

The investigation focuses on Dublin-based Whaleco Technology Limited, which operates Temu in Germany, a platform that has attracted 19.3 million active users in the country and more than 100 million users across Europe each month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Paves the Way for Automated Vehicle Testing Revolution

Assam Paves the Way for Automated Vehicle Testing Revolution

 India
2
Commemorating Courage: IAF Chief Honors Gallant Officers at Anniversary Ceremony

Commemorating Courage: IAF Chief Honors Gallant Officers at Anniversary Cere...

 India
3
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security: Focus on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security: Focus on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

 India
4
Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation at 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation at 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conferen...

 Barbados

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025