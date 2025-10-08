Left Menu

Starlink Sets Sights on India's Broadband Market Amid Satcom Boom

Starlink is gearing up to offer high-quality broadband in India, as competition heats up in the satellite communications market. With government support and collaboration with telecom pioneers, Starlink aims to extend coverage to underserved rural areas, aligning with its global mission.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Starlink is preparing to deliver secure and high-quality broadband services throughout India, according to the company's market access director for India, Parnil Urdhwareshe. The announcement underscores growing anticipation in the realm of satellite communications, as companies like Elon Musk's Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, and Reliance Jio-SES look to dominate the lucrative Indian broadband market.

Urdhwareshe commended the extensive efforts of India's government and regulatory bodies, including the Ministry of Communications, TRAI, DOS, InSpace, and DPIIT, for facilitating the satcom rollout. He emphasized Starlink's excitement in contributing to India's telecommunications narrative and expanding services to rural areas lacking quality broadband options.

At the India Mobile Congress 2025, industry leaders echoed similar enthusiasm. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia projected a rapid growth in the satcom sector, with market values expected to triple in the next decade. Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal also highlighted readiness for Eutelsat OneWeb's service launch, contingent on regulatory approval as India's satellite spectrum policy evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

