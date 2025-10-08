Starlink Sets Sights on India's Broadband Market Amid Satcom Boom

Starlink is preparing to deliver secure and high-quality broadband services throughout India, according to the company's market access director for India, Parnil Urdhwareshe. The announcement underscores growing anticipation in the realm of satellite communications, as companies like Elon Musk's Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, and Reliance Jio-SES look to dominate the lucrative Indian broadband market.

Urdhwareshe commended the extensive efforts of India's government and regulatory bodies, including the Ministry of Communications, TRAI, DOS, InSpace, and DPIIT, for facilitating the satcom rollout. He emphasized Starlink's excitement in contributing to India's telecommunications narrative and expanding services to rural areas lacking quality broadband options.

At the India Mobile Congress 2025, industry leaders echoed similar enthusiasm. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia projected a rapid growth in the satcom sector, with market values expected to triple in the next decade. Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal also highlighted readiness for Eutelsat OneWeb's service launch, contingent on regulatory approval as India's satellite spectrum policy evolves.

