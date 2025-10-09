Alibaba Teams Up with NBA China: A New Era of Fan Experience
Alibaba Group and NBA China formed a multi-year partnership focused on AI and cloud computing services. Alibaba will develop apps to enhance fan experiences on the NBA app in China, using its proprietary AI model. Alibaba Cloud becomes the official cloud computing and AI partner for NBA China.
On Thursday, Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba Group unveiled a groundbreaking, multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association, aiming to revolutionize fan experiences through advanced artificial intelligence and cloud computing services.
As part of this strategic collaboration, Alibaba is set to develop cutting-edge applications to enrich the NBA app for audiences in China. NBA China plans to harness Alibaba's advanced technologies, including its proprietary AI model derived from the Qwen foundational series, to deliver personalized and immersive experiences to fans.
Moreover, this agreement appoints Alibaba Cloud as the official cloud computing and AI partner for NBA China, marking a significant step in integrating technology with sports entertainment.
