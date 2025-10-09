Left Menu

Alibaba Teams Up with NBA China: A New Era of Fan Experience

Alibaba Group and NBA China formed a multi-year partnership focused on AI and cloud computing services. Alibaba will develop apps to enhance fan experiences on the NBA app in China, using its proprietary AI model. Alibaba Cloud becomes the official cloud computing and AI partner for NBA China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-10-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 08:36 IST
Alibaba Teams Up with NBA China: A New Era of Fan Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On Thursday, Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba Group unveiled a groundbreaking, multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association, aiming to revolutionize fan experiences through advanced artificial intelligence and cloud computing services.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Alibaba is set to develop cutting-edge applications to enrich the NBA app for audiences in China. NBA China plans to harness Alibaba's advanced technologies, including its proprietary AI model derived from the Qwen foundational series, to deliver personalized and immersive experiences to fans.

Moreover, this agreement appoints Alibaba Cloud as the official cloud computing and AI partner for NBA China, marking a significant step in integrating technology with sports entertainment.

TRENDING

1
Nokia Fortifies Partnership with HMD Global for Continued Innovation in Feature Phones

Nokia Fortifies Partnership with HMD Global for Continued Innovation in Feat...

 China
2
India's Manufacturing Surge: A Look Ahead to Robust Growth

India's Manufacturing Surge: A Look Ahead to Robust Growth

 India
3
Cameroon's Enduring Power Tussle: Paul Biya Aims for Eighth Term Amidst Rising Opposition

Cameroon's Enduring Power Tussle: Paul Biya Aims for Eighth Term Amidst Risi...

 Global
4
Foundation of India-UK relationship is shared belief in values such as democracy, freedom, and rule of law: PM Modi.

Foundation of India-UK relationship is shared belief in values such as democ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025