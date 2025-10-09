China Enacts Strict Export Controls on Rare Earth Elements and Semiconductors
China has tightened its rare earths export controls by adding five new elements and additional scrutiny for semiconductor users. This move, coming ahead of a Trump-Xi meeting, is seen as an effort to exert more control over global technology supply chains, affecting both U.S. and European companies.
China has expanded restrictions on rare earth exports, introducing five new elements and increasing regulations on semiconductor materials. This strategic move, announced by Beijing on Thursday, is seen as an attempt to bolster its leverage before the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.
The tightened controls require foreign entities using Chinese technology and materials to comply with the new rules, which are set to take effect in the coming weeks. The move has stirred responses from international companies and governments, pushing them to seek alternative sources for these critical components.
The decision echoes previous U.S. export restrictions on semiconductor products and comes amid escalating global efforts to diversify supply chains. Analysts view this as potential leverage for China in the ongoing talks with Washington, especially concerning rare earth elements crucial for technologies like electric vehicles and military applications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We are deepening UK-India Technology Security Initiative: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai.
Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology: UK PM Starmer.
Cutting-Edge Cardiac Technology at Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Saves Life
Digital Disconnect: Britain’s Princess Sounds Alarm on Technology’s Impact on Children
China Tightens Grip on Rare Earth Exports, Impacting Global Supply Chains