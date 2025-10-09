GlobalLogic's Strategic Expansion: Boosting Workforce in India

IT services giant GlobalLogic has announced ambitious plans to expand its workforce in India by 20% this year. This move is part of a broader strategy to solidify its presence in the country.

The company unveiled a new office in Chennai, designed to accommodate up to 500 professionals. This facility will be a hub for excellence in telecom, 5G, and AI-driven engineering solutions.

According to Piyush Jha, Group Vice President and Managing Director for APAC, GlobalLogic, India remains central to the company's global innovation strategy. The firm aims to bolster its headcount in India to 20,000, with Chennai being a pivotal location in achieving this goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)