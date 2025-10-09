Left Menu

GlobalLogic's Strategic Expansion: Boosting Workforce in India

IT company GlobalLogic plans a 20% increase in its Indian workforce, opening a new office in Chennai with a 500-person capacity. The expansion supports its strategy to provide AI-first, cloud-native, and telecom-grade solutions. The company aims to reach a 20,000 employee count in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:46 IST
IT services giant GlobalLogic has announced ambitious plans to expand its workforce in India by 20% this year. This move is part of a broader strategy to solidify its presence in the country.

The company unveiled a new office in Chennai, designed to accommodate up to 500 professionals. This facility will be a hub for excellence in telecom, 5G, and AI-driven engineering solutions.

According to Piyush Jha, Group Vice President and Managing Director for APAC, GlobalLogic, India remains central to the company's global innovation strategy. The firm aims to bolster its headcount in India to 20,000, with Chennai being a pivotal location in achieving this goal.

