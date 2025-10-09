TCS Ventures into Data Centre Sector with $6.5 Billion Investment

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled an ambitious $6.5 billion plan to penetrate the data centre market, promising to establish up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of capacity across India.

The comprehensive project will see TCS collaborating with financial investors for partial equity investment, alongside leveraging debt for substantial funding.

Chief Executive K Krithivasan outlined the phased approach during an investor call, aligning the capacity expansion with TCS's strategic interest in catering to AI providers and the government sector amidst burgeoning data localisation needs.

