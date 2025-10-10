Left Menu

Lingaro's Strategic Growth in India: Pioneering AI Innovation

Lingaro, headquartered in Poland, is advancing its reach in India with a focus on AI innovation. CEO Sam Mantle highlighted India's role in shaping AI's future at the Nasscom Agentic AI 2025 Confluence. The company plans significant expansion in India, leveraging its expertise to drive data-driven results.

Lingaro, a Poland-based enterprise data services specialist, is making significant strides in India, emphasising AI innovation. CEO Sam Mantle recently emphasized India's potential impact on AI at the Nasscom Agentic AI 2025 Confluence in Bangalore, stressing Lingaro's commitment to sustainable AI strategies and identifying India as a key growth market.

Mantle, an authority in data transformation, asserts that AI's future hinges on sustainability and scalability. He envisions AI with 'embodied', 'causal', and 'neuromorphic' intelligence, urging enterprises to adopt these responsibly for measurable value and carbon footprint reduction. Lingaro continues its commitment to data-led transformation, particularly in India.

With a 17-year legacy of data-driven projects across sectors like CPG and pharmaceuticals, Lingaro is poised to expand its Indian presence, aiming for a 30% annual headcount increase over five years. India's GCC market, forecasted to hit USD 110 billion by 2030, is central to Lingaro's strategic growth plans, supported by AI-driven innovations in data operations.

