UK's Strategic Market Status: Google Under Scrutiny

Britain has designated Google with 'strategic market status' in online search, using new powers to address big tech dominance. The Competition and Markets Authority aims to enforce changes to Google's operations in the UK search market, aiming to foster innovation and provide alternatives for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:50 IST
The United Kingdom has taken a significant step against big tech dominance by designating Google with a 'strategic market status' in online search. This unprecedented move marks the first deployment of new powers aimed at addressing the overwhelming influence of major tech companies.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) now holds the power to mandate changes in how Google operates within the British search market. With Google's control over 90% of the UK's searches, the CMA's Executive Director for Digital Markets, Will Hayter, emphasizes the importance of this strategic positioning.

Google's Senior Director for Competition, Oliver Bethell, cautions that potential interventions might slow innovation. Meanwhile, the CMA reassures that any measures will be proportional, designed to foster innovation in the tech sector. Proposed steps may include promoting fairer search rankings and increasing consumer access to alternative search engines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

