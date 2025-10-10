Ivory Coast and Senegal on the Brink of World Cup Qualification Success

Ivory Coast and Senegal took significant steps toward World Cup qualification after their triumphant victories on Friday. With commanding performances, both teams positioned themselves favorably for the final hurdle, where securing wins at home could see them through to the prestigious tournament.

Reigning African champions Ivory Coast showcased their prowess with a resounding 7-0 victory against the Seychelles, maintaining a one-point lead over Gabon in Group F. A win in their concluding home match against Kenya could seal their qualification to next year's finals in North America.

Meanwhile, Senegal demonstrated their dominance in Group B with a solid 5-0 triumph over South Sudan, keeping a two-point lead over the Democratic Republic of Congo. While Gabon kept their hopes alive with a thrilling 4-3 comeback win against the Gambia, further excitement looms as the final matches approach.