Left Menu

Workers Protest Against Shein Partnership at Paris's BHV

Employees at the BHV department store in Paris demonstrated against a partnership with fast-fashion giant Shein, fearing job security risks and a decline in product variety. The deal has been met with criticism and the departure of multiple French brands, despite promises to attract younger customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:57 IST
Workers Protest Against Shein Partnership at Paris's BHV
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Workers at the iconic Parisian department store BHV took to the streets on Friday, voicing their opposition to a new partnership with fast-fashion retailer Shein. Owned by the Société des Grands Magasins (SGM), the store has faced criticism following the announcement, with concerns ranging from late payments to job security.

Demonstrators, alongside union representatives and city officials, gathered in the heart of Paris, waving flags and delivering speeches as they criticized the potential impact of Shein's permanent presence on the store's seventh floor. The recent decision led several French brands to exit BHV, exacerbating worker unease regarding their future at the storied retailer.

SGM, however, remains optimistic. Highlighting its strategy to draw younger shoppers, the management believes the collaboration with Shein will rejuvenate the store and benefit employees in the long run. Meanwhile, Shein, amidst global scrutiny and regulatory fines, asserts that the partnership will attract more visitors to BHV and support neighboring retailers.

TRENDING

1
Palestinians Return Home as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope

Palestinians Return Home as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope

 Global
2
Femke Bol's Leap from Hurdles to Middle Distance: A New Era Begins

Femke Bol's Leap from Hurdles to Middle Distance: A New Era Begins

 Global
3
PM Modi’s Sonipat Visit: A Landmark in Haryana’s Development Journey

PM Modi’s Sonipat Visit: A Landmark in Haryana’s Development Journey

 India
4
Global Call for Apology on COVID Vaccine Mandates

Global Call for Apology on COVID Vaccine Mandates

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025