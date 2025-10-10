Workers Protest Against Shein Partnership at Paris's BHV

Workers at the iconic Parisian department store BHV took to the streets on Friday, voicing their opposition to a new partnership with fast-fashion retailer Shein. Owned by the Société des Grands Magasins (SGM), the store has faced criticism following the announcement, with concerns ranging from late payments to job security.

Demonstrators, alongside union representatives and city officials, gathered in the heart of Paris, waving flags and delivering speeches as they criticized the potential impact of Shein's permanent presence on the store's seventh floor. The recent decision led several French brands to exit BHV, exacerbating worker unease regarding their future at the storied retailer.

SGM, however, remains optimistic. Highlighting its strategy to draw younger shoppers, the management believes the collaboration with Shein will rejuvenate the store and benefit employees in the long run. Meanwhile, Shein, amidst global scrutiny and regulatory fines, asserts that the partnership will attract more visitors to BHV and support neighboring retailers.