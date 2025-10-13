Left Menu

TechBharat and Google Cloud Launch India's AI Center of Excellence for Public Good

The TechBharat Research Foundation, in collaboration with Google Cloud, has established India’s first AI Center of Excellence for Public Good. Located in Visakhapatnam, the center aims to address governance challenges using AI solutions, fostering innovation and public sector transformation across the nation.

The TechBharat Research Foundation, a pioneering social enterprise from Hyderabad, has partnered with Google Cloud to launch India's inaugural AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Public Good in Visakhapatnam. This venture promises to revolutionize public sector governance through advanced AI solutions.

Founded by ParadigmIT and supported by global smart technology leader Quantela, TechBharat focuses on using AI to enhance governance in alignment with India's AI goals. The collaboration with Google Cloud aims to bolster system capacities and foster impactful national-scale applications.

The center will host a 120-day AI Fellowship program, offering India's young innovators a platform to tackle real-world governance challenges. Google Cloud is integral to this effort, providing its AI development platforms, mentorship, and assistance in disseminating impactful solutions nationwide.

