Left Menu

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX successfully launched its 11th Starship from Texas in a test showcasing the vehicle's reusability. Aimed at future missions to the moon and Mars, Starship impressively returned to Earth after sending its upper stage into orbit. The mission supports NASA's 2027 moon objectives under the Artemis program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 05:50 IST
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, SpaceX made significant strides with the deployment of its 11th Starship rocket from their site in Starbase, Texas. The mission, executed on Monday evening, sought to underscore the reusable nature of the colossal vehicle, poised to be pivotal in future satellite deployments and manned journeys to the moon and Mars.

Following a successful lift-off at approximately 6:20 p.m. CT, the Starship's Super Heavy booster executed a soft water landing in the Gulf of Mexico. This accomplishment marks the latest progression towards achieving full reusability, building on August's mission success that ended a series of earlier testing setbacks.

The current mission also included deploying a second set of dummy Starlink satellites and tested heat shield tiles under extreme conditions. With ambitious plans to advance its role as a NASA astronaut moon lander by 2027, SpaceX heads the race against China's lunar intentions set for 2030, under NASA's Artemis program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India
2
Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape Attempt

Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape At...

 India
3
Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

 India
4
Extension Granted: 16th Finance Commission's New Deadline

Extension Granted: 16th Finance Commission's New Deadline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025