SpaceX's Starship: Paving the Way to the Moon and Mars
SpaceX successfully launched its 11th Starship rocket, testing crucial landing and orbital refueling features for future moon and Mars missions. The mission, essential for NASA's Artemis program, highlights a competitive race with China to achieve lunar exploration milestones. Upgraded Starship prototypes aim for manned missions by 2027.
Elon Musk's SpaceX launched its 11th Starship rocket on Monday from Texas, marking a significant step toward future moon and Mars missions. The flight, which landed in the Indian Ocean, serves as a precursor to upcoming tests of a new version of the giant rocket equipped with advanced features.
The recently successful mission ended a streak of testing failures, deploying mock Starlink satellites and testing new heat shield tiles. Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy hailed it as a 'major step' toward landing Americans on the Moon's south pole.
SpaceX is preparing for future tests with a more advanced prototype designed for long-duration space missions. This includes test-launching orbital refueling—a key element for moon landings under its $3 billion contract with NASA's Artemis program. Such developments are vital in the U.S.'s race to the moon against China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
