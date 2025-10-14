SpaceX's Starship: Paving the Way to the Moon and Mars

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched its 11th Starship rocket on Monday from Texas, marking a significant step toward future moon and Mars missions. The flight, which landed in the Indian Ocean, serves as a precursor to upcoming tests of a new version of the giant rocket equipped with advanced features.

The recently successful mission ended a streak of testing failures, deploying mock Starlink satellites and testing new heat shield tiles. Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy hailed it as a 'major step' toward landing Americans on the Moon's south pole.

SpaceX is preparing for future tests with a more advanced prototype designed for long-duration space missions. This includes test-launching orbital refueling—a key element for moon landings under its $3 billion contract with NASA's Artemis program. Such developments are vital in the U.S.'s race to the moon against China.

(With inputs from agencies.)