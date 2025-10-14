Left Menu

India's Mobile Phone Export Boom: A 95% Surge!

India's mobile phone exports saw a 95% increase in September 2025, reaching over USD 1.8 billion, with an annual rise projected to reach USD 35 billion. The growth is attributed to a strong manufacturing ecosystem, with the US emerging as a key export destination.

India's mobile phone exports have seen a remarkable 95% increase year-on-year, reaching over USD 1.8 billion in September 2025, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). Despite traditionally being slower months, August and September bolstered strong performance indicating a robust manufacturing ecosystem.

ICEA reports that during April-September 2025, the mobile phone exports reached an estimated USD 13.5 billion, a 60% rise from USD 8.5 billion during the same period last year. This increase underscores the sector's growing scale, efficiency, and reliability, making it globally competitive.

The United States is leading as a top destination, with exports surging from USD 3.1 billion to USD 9.4 billion in a year. ICEA forecasts mobile phone exports could climb to USD 35 billion in the fiscal year 2025-26.

