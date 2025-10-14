Allegations of Misleading Tactics in Google's Major Investment Announcement

YSRCP senior leader Gudivada Amarnath has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of misleading the public about Google's $15 billion gigawatt-scale AI data centre in Visakhapatnam. Amarnath claimed at a press conference that the project, promoted as a Google investment, is in fact a joint venture with the Adani Group, whose involvement was allegedly concealed.

Amarnath expressed skepticism about the project's claims of economic benefit, particularly regarding its employment potential and resource allocation. He questioned the state's decision to offer significant subsidies amounting to Rs 22,000 crore for a purported creation of a mere 200 jobs, challenging its economic rationale.

Conversely, CM Naidu emphasized the transformative impact of the investment, likening it to Microsoft's influence on Hyderabad. He highlighted the establishment of Google's AI data centres as a breakthrough in making Visakhapatnam a prominent IT hub, predicting growth in sectors like education, health, and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)