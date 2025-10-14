Left Menu

Allegations of Misleading Tactics in Google's Major Investment Announcement

Gudivada Amarnath accused CM N Chandrababu Naidu of misleading the public about Google's investment in a data centre, claiming the project is a joint venture with Adani Group. Amarnath questioned the economic benefits, highlighting resource allocation and employment issues. CM Naidu praised the investment's transformational potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:43 IST
Allegations of Misleading Tactics in Google's Major Investment Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP senior leader Gudivada Amarnath has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of misleading the public about Google's $15 billion gigawatt-scale AI data centre in Visakhapatnam. Amarnath claimed at a press conference that the project, promoted as a Google investment, is in fact a joint venture with the Adani Group, whose involvement was allegedly concealed.

Amarnath expressed skepticism about the project's claims of economic benefit, particularly regarding its employment potential and resource allocation. He questioned the state's decision to offer significant subsidies amounting to Rs 22,000 crore for a purported creation of a mere 200 jobs, challenging its economic rationale.

Conversely, CM Naidu emphasized the transformative impact of the investment, likening it to Microsoft's influence on Hyderabad. He highlighted the establishment of Google's AI data centres as a breakthrough in making Visakhapatnam a prominent IT hub, predicting growth in sectors like education, health, and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-US senators announce deal on aviation safety legislation

UPDATE 2-US senators announce deal on aviation safety legislation

 Global
2
US appeals court won't allow deployment of National Guard in Illinois while it weighs case

US appeals court won't allow deployment of National Guard in Illinois while ...

 Global
3
Hungary's Orban says he spoke with Trump about preparations for US-Russia summit

Hungary's Orban says he spoke with Trump about preparations for US-Russia su...

 Hungary
4
UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border

UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes global heritage tourism with push for ethical and inclusive innovation

How AI integration in biosensors enhances food safety and accuracy

Digital literacy no longer optional, it’s a fundamental right in AI age

How AI is reshaping food production, safety and supply chain efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025