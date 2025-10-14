South Africa Secures World Cup Spot After Decisive Victory
South Africa has qualified for the 2024 World Cup by defeating Rwanda 3-0, ensuring they top Group C. This marks their first appearance on the global stage since hosting the tournament in 2010. The World Cup will take place in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.
South Africa clinched a spot in the 2024 World Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Rwanda, securing their position at the top of Group C.
The win means South Africa will return to the global soccer stage for the first time since they hosted the event in 2010.
The upcoming tournament will be held across three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
