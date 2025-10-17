Left Menu

Motor racing-Apple's F1 deal also a win for Netflix, says Cue

"That's a win-win for both of us." Netflix is currently filming season eight of Drive to Survive, to be released early next year.

Reuters | Austin | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple's five-year U.S. broadcast deal with Formula One is also a win for Netflix and the popular 'Drive to Survive' docu-series, Apple's senior vice president of services Eddy Cue said on Friday. Netflix had been also considering a bid for the rights, according to media reports in February, with the U.S. streaming giant making significant investments to grow its live sports content.

"Netflix is highly available on all of our platforms and they're a great partner to Apple and we love the fact that they're doing 'Drive to Survive'," Cue told reporters at the U.S. Grand Prix. "I think we'll drive more viewers to them and they'll drive more viewers to us.

"That's a win-win for both of us." Netflix is currently filming season eight of Drive to Survive, to be released early next year. A well-placed Formula One source told Reuters talks had started on continuing the series beyond that.

