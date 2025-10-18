Left Menu

'BRICS nations can become hub for rapidly growing creative sector'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 21:58 IST
'BRICS nations can become hub for rapidly growing creative sector'
  • Country:
  • India

Creative industries such as design, art, media, content, and games, which currently contribute over 4 per cent to the global GDP, are rapidly emerging as new growth engines and BRICS nations including India have potential to become hub for the sector, according to Sberbank.

Creative industries are growing 15 per cent faster than other sectors of the global economy, forming a market worth more than 1.6 trillion dollars, Sberbank said in a statement.

''The BRICS+ countries can become hubs for the development of creative solutions based on breakthrough technologies, and the Created in BRICS+ label is a new symbol of quality and innovation,'' said Vladislav Kreinin, Senior Vice President, Director of the Marketing and Communications Department at Sberbank.

These sectors are also fast emerging as the driving force behind the development of the modern economy, he said, speaking at the RICS International Forum held recently in St. Petersburg.

BRICS is a grouping of emerging nations comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as five new members. Established in 2009, BRICS was founded on the premise that international institutions were overly dominated by Western powers and had ceased to serve developing countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Banjara activist launches indefinite fast on charpoy in Jalna for ST status demand

Banjara activist launches indefinite fast on charpoy in Jalna for ST status ...

 India
2
Ensure stringent action against those targeting women online: Odisha CM to police

Ensure stringent action against those targeting women online: Odisha CM to p...

 India
3
Pakistan lashes out at ICC for "biased" statement in solidarity with Afghanistan

Pakistan lashes out at ICC for "biased" statement in solidarity with Afghani...

 Pakistan
4
Non-metro cities fuel India's online Diwali sales: Report

Non-metro cities fuel India's online Diwali sales: Report

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025