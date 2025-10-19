Andhra should emerge as AI destination: CM Naidu ahead of CII summit

Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 19-10-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 16:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said the state should be developed as a destination for Artificial Intelligence, ahead of the proposed CII partnership summit.

Reviewing the arrangements for the summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, Naidu stressed that the event should be organised to international standards, similar to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

''Andhra Pradesh must be developed as a hub for Artificial Intelligence, the summit must prioritize knowledge sharing through plenary and breakout sessions. Discussions will cover semiconductors, health, innovation, R&D, space, drones, electronics, and MedTech," said the Chief Minister in an official press release.

He stressed that sessions should also focus on smart manufacturing, supply chain linkage, logistics, connectivity, inland waterways, warehouse, cold storage, agritech, value addition in rare earth minerals, Swachandhra (clean Andhra), circular economy, and other programmes.

Pointing to Google's decision to set up a major AI data centre, Naidu said Vizag is emerging as a 'preferred city' for several tech companies and stressed prioritising skill development and human resources.

The CM further said that universities and educational institutions should also be represented at the summit.

The TDP supremo promoted the 'one family–one entrepreneur norm' and said economic corridors, industrial clusters, Amaravati as blue and green capital, water security, futuristic workforce, and technology-driven governance should be highlighted.

The summit should be organized to international standards, reflecting India's leadership in the 21st century and positioning Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for AI and innovation, he added.

