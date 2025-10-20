Left Menu

Iraq Joins Middle East Crackdown: Roblox Banned Amid Child Safety Concerns

The Iraqi government has banned the U.S. gaming platform Roblox due to concerns about child abuse and exploitation. This move aligns with actions taken by other Middle Eastern nations like Turkey. Roblox Corp has not yet responded to the ban, but emphasizes compliance with local laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:43 IST
Iraq Joins Middle East Crackdown: Roblox Banned Amid Child Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

The U.S.-based gaming platform Roblox has been banned in Iraq, as officials raise alarms over potential child abuse and exploitation through the platform. The ban, announced late Sunday, draws attention to Iraq joining a larger regional effort to regulate virtual worlds for child safety.

Roblox Corp, which runs the platform known for its user-generated content, has not issued a statement regarding Iraq's decision. However, the company has previously expressed its respect for local laws and dedication to children's safety in different countries.

This decision follows similar actions in Middle Eastern countries, such as Turkey's August 2024 ban on Roblox, similarly citing concerns over child safety. Iraq's Ministry of Communications highlighted the findings from a detailed study pointing to security, social, and behavioral risks associated with the platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025