Iraq Joins Middle East Crackdown: Roblox Banned Amid Child Safety Concerns
The Iraqi government has banned the U.S. gaming platform Roblox due to concerns about child abuse and exploitation. This move aligns with actions taken by other Middle Eastern nations like Turkey. Roblox Corp has not yet responded to the ban, but emphasizes compliance with local laws.
The U.S.-based gaming platform Roblox has been banned in Iraq, as officials raise alarms over potential child abuse and exploitation through the platform. The ban, announced late Sunday, draws attention to Iraq joining a larger regional effort to regulate virtual worlds for child safety.
Roblox Corp, which runs the platform known for its user-generated content, has not issued a statement regarding Iraq's decision. However, the company has previously expressed its respect for local laws and dedication to children's safety in different countries.
This decision follows similar actions in Middle Eastern countries, such as Turkey's August 2024 ban on Roblox, similarly citing concerns over child safety. Iraq's Ministry of Communications highlighted the findings from a detailed study pointing to security, social, and behavioral risks associated with the platform.
