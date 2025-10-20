Iraq Joins Middle East Crackdown: Roblox Banned Amid Child Safety Concerns

The U.S.-based gaming platform Roblox has been banned in Iraq, as officials raise alarms over potential child abuse and exploitation through the platform. The ban, announced late Sunday, draws attention to Iraq joining a larger regional effort to regulate virtual worlds for child safety.

Roblox Corp, which runs the platform known for its user-generated content, has not issued a statement regarding Iraq's decision. However, the company has previously expressed its respect for local laws and dedication to children's safety in different countries.

This decision follows similar actions in Middle Eastern countries, such as Turkey's August 2024 ban on Roblox, similarly citing concerns over child safety. Iraq's Ministry of Communications highlighted the findings from a detailed study pointing to security, social, and behavioral risks associated with the platform.

