AWS Outage Unravels Digital Connectivity Across the Globe

Amazon's cloud unit AWS grappled with a massive outage on Monday, disrupting thousands of websites and popular apps worldwide. The incident, marking the largest internet disruption since last year's CrowdStrike issue, highlighted the fragility of global tech interconnectivity.

After enduring more than six hours of service disruptions, some applications began coming back online by 10:00 a.m. ET. Nonetheless, AWS continued to experience elevated errors and significant API issues, as stated in their latest status page update.

To manage the crisis, AWS imposed request limits on its platform. Applications like Reddit and Roblox showed stability, but others like Snapchat still encountered problems. The outage, affecting AWS's US-EAST-1 location, illuminated the dependency on a few cloud providers, raising questions about cybersecurity resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)