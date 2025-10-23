Left Menu

Apple Faces Legal Defeat in UK Competition Lawsuit

Apple lost a significant lawsuit in London, accused of exerting its dominant market position through a 30% commission on app developers via its App Store. The case, involving 20 million users and valued at up to 1.5 billion pounds, marks a precedent-setting ruling under the UK's class action framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:17 IST
In a landmark decision, Apple has lost a London lawsuit that accused the tech giant of abusing its market dominance by charging app developers a 30% commission in its App Store transactions. The Competition Appeal Tribunal's ruling is significant, potentially impacting 20 million iPhone and iPad users across the United Kingdom.

Filed earlier this year, the lawsuit was valued at up to 1.5 billion pounds and represents the first mass legal action against a technology company under Britain's emerging class action-style legal system. This ruling sets a critical precedent as numerous other cases against tech firms await trial under the same framework.

This decision underscores growing scrutiny and regulatory pressure on major tech companies worldwide, as nations reevaluate antitrust policies in the digital marketplace. The ruling may influence future legal actions and business practices within the technology sector.

