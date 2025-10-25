Spain Dominates Sweden with Stellar Performances

In a commanding display, Spain's women's team overpowered Sweden with a 4-0 victory in the Women's Nations League semi-final first leg. The Spanish squad was propelled by the dynamic duo Alexia Putellas and Claudia Pina, both netting twice to secure a robust lead.

Putellas initiated the scoring with a remarkable free kick in the 11th minute, and Pina extended the lead with her own clinical finish by the 32nd minute. Sweden struggled to respond, and their plight deepened when Putellas capitalized on a rebound from a Pina crossbar strike moments later.

Despite a more cohesive Swedish effort post-intermission, Pina's late goal sealed the triumph. Meanwhile, Germany edged France 1-0, setting the stage for a competitive final in late November, with the victors from both ties advancing.