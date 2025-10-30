Nasscom, UIDAI partner to empower DeepTech startups in digital identity innovation

IT industry body Nasscom on Thursday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to foster innovation and growth among India's DeepTech startups in the digital identity sector.

As part of the partnership, Nasscom will support UIDAI's Scheme for Innovation and Technology Association with Aadhaar (SITAA), which is aimed at catalysing open innovation, promoting indigenisation, and developing scalable identity technology (IDTech) solutions that strengthen the Aadhaar ecosystem and India's Digital Public Infrastructure.

Startups will gain access to UIDAI's incubation sandbox, offering a platform to pilot their solutions within policy-linked environments, gain visibility with key stakeholders, and tackle real-world challenges central to India's digital future, according to a company statement.

The initiative will also include curated showcases, academic outreach, and structured exchanges with UIDAI to help startup founders validate their ideas, build credibility, and accelerate their journey to scale.

India hosts over 4,000 DeepTech startups, including more than 500 ventures focused on strategic sectors such as healthtech, agriculture, and space.

