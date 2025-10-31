Left Menu

Entertaining Developments in the Music Industry

This update covers developments in the music industry, highlighting Drake's legal battle with UMG, Universal's copyright settlement with AI firm Udio, and Fox's financial gains with streaming service Tubi. It also notes Universal's revenue boost driven by artists like Taylor Swift and BTS.

Updated: 31-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:33 IST
Drake

In recent entertainment news, rapper Drake is pursuing an appeal concerning a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The case relates to Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us," previously dismissed by U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas.

Additionally, Universal Music Group has reached a settlement in a copyright dispute involving AI firm Udio. The two entities plan to launch a platform integrating generative AI technologies next year.

Meanwhile, Fox Corporation reports a strong fiscal quarter, marked by Tubi's profitability and strategic share buyback, partially driven by its robust streaming and broadcasting figures. Universal Music Group also surprised markets with a revenue surge, partly credited to Taylor Swift's album sales.

