Entertaining Developments in the Music Industry

In recent entertainment news, rapper Drake is pursuing an appeal concerning a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The case relates to Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us," previously dismissed by U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas.

Additionally, Universal Music Group has reached a settlement in a copyright dispute involving AI firm Udio. The two entities plan to launch a platform integrating generative AI technologies next year.

Meanwhile, Fox Corporation reports a strong fiscal quarter, marked by Tubi's profitability and strategic share buyback, partially driven by its robust streaming and broadcasting figures. Universal Music Group also surprised markets with a revenue surge, partly credited to Taylor Swift's album sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)