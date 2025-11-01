Mahindra Unveils XEV 9S: A New Era in Electric SUVs

Mahindra Group has announced the name of its upcoming seven-seater electric SUV as the XEV 9S. Engineered on Mahindra's advanced INGLO platform, this latest electric vehicle is set for its world debut during the 'Scream Electric' event in Bengaluru on November 27. This event signifies a year since Mahindra embarked on its all-electric venture and showcases the expanding breadth of its INGLO line-up.

The company revealed in a statement that the XEV 9S is crafted to amalgamate power, presence, and uncompromising electric performance. This new addition represents a pivotal step in Mahindra's all-electric progression, as the corporation continues to lead in sustainable automotive solutions.

The revelation of the XEV 9S promises to attract industry attention, as Mahindra positions itself at the forefront of electric vehicle innovation and development, growing its influence within the global market.

