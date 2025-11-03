Infosys Unveils Topaz Fabric: Revolutionizing Enterprise AI
Infosys has introduced the Infosys Topaz Fabric, a combinable AI stack that enhances enterprise AI investments. This integrated system boosts various IT services while allowing businesses to transform processes, leverage AI, and avoid vendor dependence. The solution combines AI's transformative powers with human creativity to improve service delivery.
- Country:
- India
Infosys, a leading IT services provider, announced the launch of Infosys Topaz Fabric on Monday. This innovative system is a composable stack featuring AI agents, services, and models aimed at maximizing enterprise AI investments.
According to a company statement, Infosys Topaz Fabric's enterprise services cover IT operations, transformation services, quality engineering services, and cybersecurity. The platform allows enterprises to easily access integrated and modular services through a unified interface, boosting efficiency and innovation.
Infosys emphasizes that Topaz Fabric combines AI capabilities with human creativity to enhance service delivery and unlock enterprise value. By integrating AI-led tools and workflows, businesses can streamline processes, optimize existing IT investments, and maintain agility against industry competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)