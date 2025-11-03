Infosys Unveils Topaz Fabric: Revolutionizing Enterprise AI

Infosys, a leading IT services provider, announced the launch of Infosys Topaz Fabric on Monday. This innovative system is a composable stack featuring AI agents, services, and models aimed at maximizing enterprise AI investments.

According to a company statement, Infosys Topaz Fabric's enterprise services cover IT operations, transformation services, quality engineering services, and cybersecurity. The platform allows enterprises to easily access integrated and modular services through a unified interface, boosting efficiency and innovation.

Infosys emphasizes that Topaz Fabric combines AI capabilities with human creativity to enhance service delivery and unlock enterprise value. By integrating AI-led tools and workflows, businesses can streamline processes, optimize existing IT investments, and maintain agility against industry competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)