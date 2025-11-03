Left Menu

Infosys Unveils Topaz Fabric: Revolutionizing Enterprise AI

Infosys has introduced the Infosys Topaz Fabric, a combinable AI stack that enhances enterprise AI investments. This integrated system boosts various IT services while allowing businesses to transform processes, leverage AI, and avoid vendor dependence. The solution combines AI's transformative powers with human creativity to improve service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:10 IST
Infosys Unveils Topaz Fabric: Revolutionizing Enterprise AI
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys, a leading IT services provider, announced the launch of Infosys Topaz Fabric on Monday. This innovative system is a composable stack featuring AI agents, services, and models aimed at maximizing enterprise AI investments.

According to a company statement, Infosys Topaz Fabric's enterprise services cover IT operations, transformation services, quality engineering services, and cybersecurity. The platform allows enterprises to easily access integrated and modular services through a unified interface, boosting efficiency and innovation.

Infosys emphasizes that Topaz Fabric combines AI capabilities with human creativity to enhance service delivery and unlock enterprise value. By integrating AI-led tools and workflows, businesses can streamline processes, optimize existing IT investments, and maintain agility against industry competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025