Dholera City: India's Upcoming Semiconductor Powerhouse

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Dholera city in Gujarat is set to become a significant hub for high-tech manufacturing, particularly in the semiconductor industry. This development is drawing global attention, with enhanced efforts and governmental support ensuring the success of projects spearheaded by companies like Tata, Micron, and CG Semicon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:27 IST
In a high-level meeting held in Gandhinagar, attended by key policymakers including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the progress of semiconductor projects in the state was assessed. Detailed discussions were held on logistics and infrastructure developments tailored for major industry players.

In a high-level meeting held in Gandhinagar, attended by key policymakers including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the progress of semiconductor projects in the state was assessed. Detailed discussions were held on logistics and infrastructure developments tailored for major industry players.

Emphasizing India's growing influence in the semiconductor industry, Vaishnaw assured continuous support from government bodies to achieve the operational status of India's first semiconductor chip. Both central and state governments are committed to overcoming previous challenges under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

