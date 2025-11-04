Nvidia's Future: Blackwell Chips and Global Markets

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent provided insight into the future of Nvidia's technology during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday. Bessent mentioned the possibility that Nvidia's advanced Blackwell chips could eventually be sold to countries such as China as the company's technological innovations progress.

He noted that due to Nvidia's continuous advancements, within 12 to 24 months, Blackwell chips could find themselves lower in the hierarchy of the chip industry. "There might be a time when Blackwell chips are several tiers down the stack in terms of effectiveness," Bessent explained, suggesting a potential future for their export.

This shift could open new international markets for Nvidia, highlighting the dynamic and fast-paced nature of the technology sector where today's cutting-edge chips may tomorrow become more commonplace, facilitating broader distribution.

