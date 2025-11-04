Israel and India Forge Ahead with Strategic Defence Partnership
Israel and India have strengthened their strategic partnership with the signing of a defence pact. This agreement promotes the sharing of advanced technologies and the co-development of weapon systems. Israeli and Indian officials emphasize their commitment to deepening defence, technology, and industry cooperation.
During a pivotal meeting, Israel's Ministry of Defence Director General Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram reaffirmed Israel's commitment to its strategic partnership with India. Recognizing India as a 'first-rate strategic partner,' Baram highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation in defence, technology, and industry sectors.
The significant statement was made during the signing of a new defence pact between Israel and India. This crucial agreement is designed to facilitate the exchange of advanced technological knowledge and jointly develop critical weapon systems and military hardware.
The discussions in Israel also saw engagement from the Indian side, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh meeting Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz. Moreover, a special panel with key defence industry CEOs showcased groundbreaking Israeli technologies, aiming to deepen industrial-defence collaborations with India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AWS and Telangana: Expanding Horizons in Technology
Revolutionary Neurotechnology Startup Brings Innovation to Tripura
India's Drive to Become a Science and Technology Powerhouse
Foundation for great achievements is laid when science meets scale, innovation becomes inclusive, technology drives transformation: PM Modi.
We are witnessing new shift in global order; pace of change is exponential: PM Modi at Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave.