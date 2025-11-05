Left Menu

Ireland's Tax Surge: A Financial Triumph

Ireland's tax revenue increased by 5.3% in the first 10 months of 2025, driven largely by corporate receipts. The finance ministry anticipates further growth, relying on strong corporate contributions. This revenue boost supports increased spending on public services and aims to achieve a budget surplus by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:01 IST
Ireland's Tax Surge: A Financial Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's tax revenue witnessed a significant uptick of 5.3% in the opening 10 months of 2025, according to the finance ministry's announcement on Wednesday. The increase, accounting for corporate tax receipts but excluding notable one-off events like the Apple back taxes ruling, exceeded expectations.

Corporate tax receipts have notably spearheaded this fiscal growth, rising to 1.1 billion euros in October alone, from 426 million euros the previous year. The strong performance contributed to the finance ministry's decision to raise its annual forecast by 1 billion euros to a new target of 32 billion euros, anticipating continued growth into the subsequent year.

The additional revenue has bolstered Ireland's ability to enhance public sector and infrastructure funding, leading to a 6% increase in day-to-day expenditures and a 21% rise in capital spending. Despite a temporary exchequer deficit, the finance ministry projects a general government surplus, signaling a thriving financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diageo Set to Re-evaluate Stake in RCB Amid Business Revamp

Diageo Set to Re-evaluate Stake in RCB Amid Business Revamp

 India
2
Four Army Brothers Arrested for Alleged Assault at Vrindavan Temple

Four Army Brothers Arrested for Alleged Assault at Vrindavan Temple

 India
3
Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana Polls

Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana Polls

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar and Haryana Elections

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar and Haryana Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025