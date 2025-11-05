U.S. Conducts Strategic Test Amidst Global Tensions

The United States proactively informed Russia ahead of its planned test launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. The announcement was confirmed by Russia's Interfax, which cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The unarmed missile was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on November 5. This demonstration of strategic capabilities comes at a time of heightened global tensions. Such tests are critical in maintaining a credible deterrence posture.

Despite various international strains, this event underlines the maintained communication channels between the superpowers, reflecting a continued adherence to notification protocols to avoid misunderstandings or unintended escalations.

