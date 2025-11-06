Shanghai's Stock Surge: Tech Self-Sufficiency Ignites Market Optimism

Shanghai's benchmark stock index soared past the 4,000 mark on Thursday, buoyed by growing optimism over China's tech self-sufficiency efforts. This trend saw significant gains in semiconductor and AI-related shares, reflecting investor confidence in the country's technological future.

At midday, the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.9% to 4,004.25 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 1.3%. In a bold move to reduce reliance on foreign tech, the Chinese government mandated that new data centers receiving state funds must use locally-made AI chips, according to Reuters.

This move underscores China's aggressive push towards AI chip self-sufficiency. The tech sector led gains, with the CSI Semiconductor Industry Index rallying over 4%. Investors remain optimistic, anticipating continued sector support amidst escalating valuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)