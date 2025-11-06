Left Menu

Shipsy: Revolutionizing Warehouse Management in Asia-Pacific

Shipsy, an AI-native solutions provider, is recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems in the Asia-Pacific region. Shipsy's platform enhances supply chain efficiency with intelligent automation and seamless integration, addressing the challenges of demand volatility and real-time visibility across logistics operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:29 IST
Shipsy: Revolutionizing Warehouse Management in Asia-Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Shipsy, a pioneer in AI-native solutions for the supply chain sector, has been highlighted as a Notable Vendor in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems in the Asia-Pacific region for 2025. This recognition signifies Shipsy's significant market presence, impactful customer service, and robust regional growth.

As the Asia-Pacific supply chains face challenges like demand fluctuations and the necessity for real-time operational transparency, enterprises are increasingly turning to advanced warehouse management systems. These systems integrate logistics functions across procurement, transportation, and delivery.

By leveraging AI, Shipsy's Warehouse Management System integrates intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and operational visibility. This empowers businesses, notably in India, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, to enhance efficiency and reduce costs across B2B and B2C networks. The system's AI capabilities continuously provide data-driven insights, advancing inventory and labor strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

 India
2
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

 India
3
Pawna Lake: India's New Luxury Real Estate Haven

Pawna Lake: India's New Luxury Real Estate Haven

 India
4
Bihar Elections 2025: A Historic and Decisive Battle Unfolds

Bihar Elections 2025: A Historic and Decisive Battle Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025