Shipsy: Revolutionizing Warehouse Management in Asia-Pacific

Shipsy, a pioneer in AI-native solutions for the supply chain sector, has been highlighted as a Notable Vendor in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems in the Asia-Pacific region for 2025. This recognition signifies Shipsy's significant market presence, impactful customer service, and robust regional growth.

As the Asia-Pacific supply chains face challenges like demand fluctuations and the necessity for real-time operational transparency, enterprises are increasingly turning to advanced warehouse management systems. These systems integrate logistics functions across procurement, transportation, and delivery.

By leveraging AI, Shipsy's Warehouse Management System integrates intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and operational visibility. This empowers businesses, notably in India, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, to enhance efficiency and reduce costs across B2B and B2C networks. The system's AI capabilities continuously provide data-driven insights, advancing inventory and labor strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)