Revolutionizing Real Estate: WhatsApp-Based Land Information in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu introduces a WhatsApp-based land information service, offering instant verification of property details through a location pin. The 24/7 service enhances transparency, providing essential data like ownership records and zoning, ensuring safe land transactions and informed decisions without office visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:02 IST
Tamil Nadu has unveiled an innovative WhatsApp-based service that revolutionizes how citizens verify property details. By simply sending a location pin via WhatsApp, users can access crucial land information such as ownership records and zoning references instantly.

This 24/7 service enhances the transparency of real estate transactions, providing data that supports safe and informed land purchase decisions. It eliminates the need for in-person visits while ensuring users receive verified information efficiently.

Authorities emphasize the importance of reliable land data for secure property transactions, particularly in preventing misinformation and unsafe purchases. This service draws from official public records, aiding a diverse group of stakeholders including buyers, NRIs, and real estate professionals in their due diligence endeavors.

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

