Revolutionizing Real Estate: WhatsApp-Based Land Information in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has unveiled an innovative WhatsApp-based service that revolutionizes how citizens verify property details. By simply sending a location pin via WhatsApp, users can access crucial land information such as ownership records and zoning references instantly.

This 24/7 service enhances the transparency of real estate transactions, providing data that supports safe and informed land purchase decisions. It eliminates the need for in-person visits while ensuring users receive verified information efficiently.

Authorities emphasize the importance of reliable land data for secure property transactions, particularly in preventing misinformation and unsafe purchases. This service draws from official public records, aiding a diverse group of stakeholders including buyers, NRIs, and real estate professionals in their due diligence endeavors.