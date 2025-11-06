EU Urged to Act Against Shein for Regulatory Breaches
French officials are pressing the EU to take action against Chinese retailer Shein over regulatory violations, including the sale of illicit products. France has blocked 200,000 parcels at Charles de Gaulle airport. Shein, facing scrutiny, halted certain product sales and is under investigation both by France and the EU.
The spotlight is again on Chinese online retailer Shein for regulatory violations involving the sale of child-like sex dolls and banned weapons. French officials have called on the European Union to take immediate action, highlighting Shein's breach of EU marketplace regulations.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the urgency, urging EU intervention without delay. In response to the controversy, Shein ceased its marketplace operations in France, showcasing only its own-brand clothing instead of its typical diverse product range.
The French government is actively scrutinizing incoming packages. Budget and small business ministers recently intercepted 200,000 parcels at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. The European Commission, already in talks with Shein, holds the power to enforce penalties for confirmed breaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
