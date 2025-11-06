U.S. Market Trends: Earnings Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainties

U.S. stock index futures saw a slight uptick on Thursday as investors navigated through a mix of corporate earnings reports and economic uncertainties. Companies like Datadog and Moderna posted stronger-than-expected results, contributing to market stability despite concerns over tech valuations and interest rate policies.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced significant intraday drops earlier in the week, shaken by warnings of potential market corrections. Investors remain cautious, particularly with the backdrop of the longest U.S. government shutdown and mixed signals on labor market health, which could affect Federal Reserve decisions.

Amidst the economic uncertainties, Snap shares surged by 19.3% due to better-than-expected revenues and a new partnership, while DoorDash and Elf Beauty suffered losses due to disappointing earnings. Traders are keenly awaiting comments from Federal Reserve officials for clues on future monetary policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)