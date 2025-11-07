DeepSeek: The Rising 'Little Dragon' Challenging AI's Bounds

DeepSeek, a prominent player in China's AI landscape, marked its public return at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China. A senior researcher voiced concerns regarding AI's potential to cause job displacement, stressing the need for tech companies to adopt defensive roles as AI continues to evolve.

Dubbed a 'little dragon' for its technological prowess, DeepSeek has become a symbol of China's burgeoning AI sector despite the geopolitical tensions with the U.S. The firm's open-source success and strategic silence have positioned it uniquely within the global AI dialogue.

Recently, DeepSeek announced upgrades to its AI models, coinciding with a rise in Chinese chip stocks. The company's integration with domestic chipmakers showcases its influence in fortifying China's AI ecosystem, highlighting the shifting power dynamics in global technology innovation.