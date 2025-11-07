Evoke 2.0: Merging Elegance and Innovation in Smartwear

Titan Smart has launched Evoke 2.0, a new smartwatch blending innovation with stylish design, drawing from its heritage in analogue watch-making while incorporating cutting-edge technology. This timepiece aims to be more than just a functional device, serving as a reflection of personal style and lifestyle.

Key features of Evoke 2.0 include a premium 43 mm metal case, a Super AMOLED display with high visibility, and a sleek, comfortable design. It also offers customization with versatile strap options, intuitive controls, advanced processing, and integrated health monitoring via the Titan Smart App.

Mr. Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, Business Head of Smart Wearables at Titan, emphasizes the product's fusion of fashion and technology, reinforcing the company's dedication to user-centered experiences. With pricing starting at INR 8499, the watch is available in various retail and online stores, appealing to tech-enabled, fashion-conscious consumers.

