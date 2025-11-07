Evoke 2.0: Merging Elegance and Innovation in Smartwear
Titan Smart introduces Evoke 2.0, a premium smartwatch that blends Titan's traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. Featuring a sleek design and intelligent features, it offers a personalized health experience and versatile style options, reinforcing Titan's commitment to innovation in wearable technology.
Titan Smart has launched Evoke 2.0, a new smartwatch blending innovation with stylish design, drawing from its heritage in analogue watch-making while incorporating cutting-edge technology. This timepiece aims to be more than just a functional device, serving as a reflection of personal style and lifestyle.
Key features of Evoke 2.0 include a premium 43 mm metal case, a Super AMOLED display with high visibility, and a sleek, comfortable design. It also offers customization with versatile strap options, intuitive controls, advanced processing, and integrated health monitoring via the Titan Smart App.
Mr. Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, Business Head of Smart Wearables at Titan, emphasizes the product's fusion of fashion and technology, reinforcing the company's dedication to user-centered experiences. With pricing starting at INR 8499, the watch is available in various retail and online stores, appealing to tech-enabled, fashion-conscious consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025: A Cultural Collision of Fashion, Music, and Beauty
Passport Policy Clash: Supreme Court Backs Trump Administration on Gender Designations
DGT and Autodesk Partner to Equip ITI Trainers with Advanced Design Skills
The Human Element in Smart Technology: Why User-Centric Design Matters
Designing Empowerment: Logo Competition Promotes Repairability